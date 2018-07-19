Breaking News

Court Stops Benue Gov., Orton from Dissolving LGAs

A Makurdi High Court, Thursday, granted an interim injunction restraining Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from dissolving Local Government Councils in the state .
The presiding Judge, Justice S. O Itodo , made the order ruling on a Motion ex–parte brought by counsel to chairmen of local government councils, Barrister F. A . Nomor.
Justice Itodo said ”after careful and detailed consideration of the issues contained in Motion Ex Parte,the application is granted as prayed.”
The Judge also restrained the Governor from making any proclamation that is capable of preventing local government chairmen, who are applicants in the matter from their peaceful enjoyment of two (2) year tenure of their respective councils .
Justice Itodo also restrained the Governor and any of his agents from stopping the statutory allocations of the local government councils pending the the hearing of the motion on notice which is slated for hearing on July 23.

