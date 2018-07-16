Court to Rule on Compulsory Retirement of Former SSS Spokesperson, Oct 15

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, will on October 15 decide the propriety or otherwise of the sudden retirement of a former spokesperson of the State Security Services (SSS), Marilyn Ogar.

The ex-spokesperson of the secret police had challenged her compulsory retirement, adding it was improper to have retired her compulsorily when she still has some years to spend in the service.

The Judge, Olufunke Anuwe, fixed the date after listening to counsel to both parties adopted their submissions on Monday.

Joined in the suit are the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and the Director-General of the DSS.

Adeola Adedipe, Ms Ogar’s counsel, prayed the court to among other things, declare that her retirement was illegal and nullify her demotion from deputy director to assistant director.

Counsel to the AGF, Uche Anidobi, on her part, asked the court to discountenance the prayers of the claimant and dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

In his submission, Jamilu Hamisu, counsel to the DSS, prayed the court to strike out the matter for being “unmeritorious”.

Ms Ogar was retired alongside 14 other officers in 2015, seven years before she was due for retirement.

