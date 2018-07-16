Breaking News

Court to Rule on Compulsory Retirement of Former SSS Spokesperson, Oct 15

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, will on October 15 decide the propriety or otherwise of the sudden retirement of a former spokesperson of the State Security Services (SSS), Marilyn Ogar.
The ex-spokesperson of the secret police had challenged her compulsory retirement, adding it was improper to have retired her compulsorily when she still has some years to spend in the service.
The Judge, Olufunke Anuwe, fixed the date after listening to counsel to both parties adopted their submissions on Monday.
Joined in the suit are the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and the Director-General of the DSS.
Adeola Adedipe, Ms Ogar’s counsel, prayed the court to among other things, declare that her retirement was illegal and nullify her demotion from deputy director to assistant director.
Counsel to the AGF, Uche Anidobi, on her part, asked the court to discountenance the prayers of the claimant and dismiss the suit for lack of merit.
In his submission, Jamilu Hamisu, counsel to the DSS, prayed the court to strike out the matter for being “unmeritorious”.
Ms Ogar was retired alongside 14 other officers in 2015, seven years before she was due for retirement.

Author: News Editor

6436 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Killings of Policemen: Police Offer N5m Reward for Information of Killers
by
Man Kills Wife For Committing Adultery
by
2 Customs Officers Crushed to Death By Colleagues

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »