Edo Governor, Obaseki Places N10m Bounty on Killers of 4 Policemen

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Monday, announced a N10m bounty on the killers of four policemen by unknown gunmen in Sabongida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

This is even as Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, also promised a N5m reward to anyone who could give information leading to the arrest of killers of seven policemen in Abuja last week and the four killed in Edo state.

The seven policemen were murdered at a check point in Abuja yet to be identified assailants who also went away with some of their firearms, last week.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, announced the reward on Monday after an emergency security meeting between the Governor and security chiefs in Benin City, the state capital.

Heads and representatives of the police, the army, Department of State Security (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), attended the meeting.

“Governor Obaseki described the situation as appalling and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the killings and the arrest of the killers.

“He announced a N10m reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals that carried out the dastardly act.

“The Governor also pledged to support the families of the four policemen killed while on duty and maintained that the killers must be arrested and brought to book,” Osagie said.

Recall the IGP Idris has earlier on Monday announced the reward for informations leading to the arrest of the killers of the 11 policemen at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

The four policemen, attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters, were killed at a road block at Uzebba-Aviosi junction, along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora.

The gunmem also set ablaze the police patrol van with the dead bodies of the policemen.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

