Edo Teachers Threaten Showdown, Give Obaseki 15 Days Ultimatum to Meet Demands

Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has given the State government until to the end of the month to meet up with all its entitlements.

The NUT however commended the State government for the prompt payment of teachers monthly salaries, payment of leave transport grant at point of entry, release of promotions up to year 2015, restoration of annual incremental credits, payment of substantial amount as arrears of retired teachers pensions and investment in the upgrade of primary education through Edo Best programme.

The teachers’ union, in a communique after its State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held in Benin, called on its members to remain calm and await further directives from the leadership.

Pius Osikhena Okhueleigbe and Mike Modesty Itua, state Chairman and acting Secretary of NUT respectively, who signed the communique, threatened that if the state government fails to address issues​ raised by the union, an enlarged/extra-ordinary meeting of SWEC would be convened to take further actions as may be deemed appropriate.

The union lamented the non-implementation of financial benefits of 2013, 2014 and 2015 promotions to primary school teachers since January 2018, non-implementation of N25,000 minimum wage increases for primary school teachers since May 2016 and non-payment of 2016/2017 leave transport grant arrears to some primary school teachers, had left a bad taste in the mouth of teachers.

Other demands include the non-implementation of the already approved extended new nomenclatures for primary school teachers in the state, non-provision of subventions to public primary and secondary schools in the state since year 2012, non-release of 2016/2017 promotions for public primary and secondary school teachers and inadequate teaching personnel in public primary and secondary schools in Edo state which has rendered teaching and learning ineffective in schools.

