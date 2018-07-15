EFCC to Fayose: Prepare to Defend Yourself in N1.3bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has asked the outgoing Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, to prepare to account for his stewardship during his time as governor of the state, adding it has dusted a N1.3bn fraud case filed against him.

The commission said now that his immunity would be dropped after leaving office, he should be prepared for a legal battle ahead.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a post on its Twitter handle, @officialEFCC on Sunday.

“The parri (party) is over, the cloak of immunity torn apart and the staff broken.

“Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon,” the commission tweeted.

The post was accompanied with the photograph of what looks like a dilapidated poultry structure. This came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

