Ekiti Govt, Police Trade Blames Over PDP Botched Victory Walk

Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said Wednesday that he was teargassed as he attempted to attend a rally ahead of Saturday’s governoship election.

The Governor said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party had wanted to hold the rally at the pavilion located by the entrance of the Governor’s office, when the police mobilised its officers and equipment to barricade the venue.

It was gathered that the police stationed at the pavilion fired teargas to disperse supporters of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka and Governor Fayose who were were billed to commence a victory walk round the capital city in anticipation of victory in the July 14 poll.

It was gathered that the Governor purportedly fell after perceiving the teargas.

Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, who decried the shooting, urged the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Bello, to call the security agents to order before the incident escalates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, while addressing newsmen on the conduct of the force in the forthcoming poll at the police headquarters, had described the PDP’s walk as a rally that was not approved.

Joshak explained that due approval for the event was not got by the party from the police.

He said the police would not undermine the Governor and any citizen of the state but that approval must be taken before any political rally could hold.

“We are not here to usurp the authority of Governor Fayose. We are not here to rubbish him because he represents the people

“But we are not going to allow any unauthorized rally that can trigger violence in the state. Yu can see that the state is tensed up.

“As law enforcement agent, we must be proactive and take actions that can prevent crisis rather than trying to quell it after it might have broken out”, he said

