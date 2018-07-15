Ekiti Guber: Authentic Result Was Swapped for Fake One , PDP Alleges, Calls for Cancellation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday has alleged that the authentic result which its candidate, Kolapo Eleka, won convincingly, was swapped for a fake one which gave the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Kayode Fayemi, an advantage.

It therefore called for an outright cancellation of Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, describing the exercise as an electoral robbery.

The party, at a press conference on Sunday at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, faulted the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even as it rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi as the winner.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke at the conference ssid that the party was in possession of the authentic results from the polling units from across the 16 local government areas, stressing that the results obtained at the polling centres were not the same as those announced by INEC.

“The PDP rejects in its entirety the results concocted by the APC, INEC and security agencies, in the governorship election in Ekiti state and declared by INEC.

“The party rejects the falsified results and declaration of APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to be the winner of the election, as a daylight robbery, a brazen subversion of the will of the people and direct assault on our democracy.

“From the authentic results flowing directly from the polling centres across the state, it is clear that the PDP candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, incontrovertibly won the election, with very comfortable margin over the APC candidate, only for INEC to allow the alteration of results at the collation centres.

“The PDP has the details of all the polling units where we won, mostly with very wide margin ahead of the APC, only for the security agencies to chase away our agents, then aid the alteration and swapping of such results with those smuggled in by the APC at the collation centers.

“We have the detail of the discrepancies between the authentic results from the polling units and the false figures eventually announced by INEC,” the PDP stated.

The party also said it was clear that while the election was ongoing, “the people of Ekiti state were pillaged, openly brutalized, confronted with the worst form of cruelty and intimidation from security agencies, and their mandate, which they freely gave to the PDP, was snatched at ‘gun point’ by enemies of democracy, who are parading themselves as icons of anti-corruption.”

The PDP further noted: “Nigerians are witnesses to all manipulations by the APC, aided by security agencies and compromised INEC officials, to rig the election, particularly, the audacious alteration and substitution of election results in favour of the APC at the collation centers amidst the brutalization of our agents.

“It is also instructive to state that all the issues we raised ahead of the election, including the conspiracy between the APC, some compromised INEC officials and security agencies; the importation of thugs from other states by the APC; the use of brute force against our members, the falsification and alteration of results in favour of the APC, all manifested in the election.

“We know how APC conspired with INEC to bring in card reader machines belonging to Kogi, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun states into Ekiti state to enable APC members from these states to vote in Ekiti election with ease.

“Nigerians will recall the irresponsible and inciting statement credited to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, where he threatened that the opposition will be ‘crushed’ in this election,” adding “the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, also vowed that they will “cage” the Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose.”

According to the PDP, APC state governors and federal ministers diverted huge sums of money from their states and ministries to bribe top officials of INEC, particularly, those in the ICT Department as well as security agencies to perfect the brigandage against the people of Ekiti state.

The party warned should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state as a result of the exercise, “President Buhari, the APC, the INEC Chairman and heads of security agencies should be held responsible.”

The party publicity secretary also noted that the party was still putting its findings together to determine the next course of action.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

