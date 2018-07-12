Ekiti Guber: Police to Withdraw Officers Attached to Fayose, Fayemi, Others on Election Day

Security details attached to Ekiti State Ayo Fayose and that of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, including those attached to VIPs in Ekiti will be withdrawn on Saturday

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Habila Joshak disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, Wednesday ahead the state governorship election on July 14 (Saturday).

The Police boss added that no party will be allowed to hold any political rally that is not approved by the Police until the election is held.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, Joshak said he will work with one Assistant Inspector General of Police, H.H. Karma; and three other Commissioners of Police, including Ali Janga, J.B. Kokumo and G.B. Umar, who would man each of the senatorial districts in the state.

Joshak said they have contacted security details of Governor Fayose and the candidate of the APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and other top government officials to report at 6am at the Police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

“We won’t allow anybody to go to the polling booth with armed men, because it will be a breach of the Electoral Act.

“We have contacted them and they have to be here before election commences. This election must not be compromised.

“They will be documented and whoever defies this will be sanctioned, because they have been contacted,” he warned.

Meanwhile, few days away from the Ekiti governorship election, Ekiti State Police Command said Wednesday it has intercepted two members of a political party who were found in possession of already thumprinted papers in favour of a party in the Saturday governorship election.

A statement by Director of Media and Publicity, Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, identified the two suspects (names with held)

He said they were promptly arrested, interrogated and detained.

They are now helping the police in their investigation.

It was gathered that about 12 noon on Wednesday, intelligence report indicated that one Vien Foton vehicle marked KTU 477 DG Lagos was parked at Fayose Market along Ajilosun Street, Ad-Ekiti, the state capital.

Upon information to the police headquarters on the suspicious parking, a team of detectives was deployed to the scene to conduct a search on the vehicle where two leaflets of already thumprinted ballot papers were found in favour of PDP.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Caleb Ikechukwu, when contacted promised to get back later.

