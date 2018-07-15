Ekiti Guber Polls: APC in Early Lead

Kayode Fayemi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won in 12 out of 16 local government areas of the state.
According to results as declared by Local Government Collation officers at State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ado Ekiti, early Sunday, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kolapo Olusola Eleka, won in four local government areas.
The results as released by INEC:
Ilejemeje LG
APC 4,156
PDP 3,937
Irepodun LG
APC13,869
PDP 11,456
Idi Osi LG
APC 12,342
PDP 11,145
Oye LG
APC 14,995
PDP 11,271
Efon LG
APC 5,028
PDP 5,192
Moba LG
APC 11,837
PDP 8,520
Ijero LG
APC , 14,192
PDP 11,077
Gbonyi LG
APC 11,498
PDP 8,027
Emure LG
APC 7,048
PDP 7,121
Ikere LG
APC 11,515
PDP 17,183
Ekiti West LG
APC 12,648
PDP 10,137
Ikole LG
APC 14,522
PDP 13,961
Ise Orun LG
APC 11,908
PDP 6,297
Ekiti East
APC 12,778
PDP 11,544
Ekiti South West
APC 11,015
PDP ,8423
Ado LG
APC 28,111
PDP 32,810