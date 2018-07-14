Ekuti Guber: PDP, APC in War of Words Over Alleged Plot to Manipulate Result

As the people of Ekiti State, indeed, Nigerians await result of the governorship election which took place earlier Saturday, accusations and counter accusations have continued to rock the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Kola Olusola, and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, have accused each other of plot to manipulate the final result.

The Director of Media, Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, said results in most of the Local Councils were currently being tinkered with.

He said: “Aside the fact that it was an election of the PDP versus all the security agencies in the country, we are confident of winning.”

Olayinka alleged that various wards collating centres had been taken over by armed thugs backed by security agencies as it was before and during the election.

“Despite the intimidation and harassment by security agencies, we are still hopeful of winning the election but we are confronted with a clear plot to manipulate the results.

“We are therefore calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the security agencies and INEC to allow the will of Ekiti people to prevail.”

Also, the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation advised Governor Ayodele Fayose to stop nursing any plan to use thugs to abort the electoral will of Ekiti people.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the KFCO, Wole Olujobi, said it was too late to abort the will of Ekiti people in the July 14 election.

“Information at our disposal indicates that Fayose is mobilising his thugs to invade the collation centre to disrupt the conclusion of the election in which Fayemi is coasting home to victory.

“The attention of the world and indeed Nigerians is hereby called to the plot by Fayose to stoke violence at collation centre to disrupt the conclusion of this free and fair exercise through which Ekiti people have spoken in a clear language to have Fayemi as the governor of their choice.

“We call on security agencies to be alert to their responsibility to stop this sabotage against the nation’s law.

“The Nigerian law has spoken and Ekiti people have spoken too, and so we want to let Fayose realise that this attempt to abort this legal process will fail,” Olujobi said.

