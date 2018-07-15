Fayemi Wins Ekiti Governorship, Buhari Sends Congratulatory Message as PDP Kicks

As the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, winner of the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday, President Muhammadu Bihari has urged the governor-elect and APC members to be magnanimous in victory.

INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idowu Olayinka announced that Fayemi won in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of the state with 197,459 votes.

His closest rival, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and current Deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola Eleka polled 178,121 votes.

The PDP has, however, rejected the results, saying the election was marred by irregularities and attacks of its members and supporters.

The party’s agent at the collation centre, Sunday Olowolafe, urged the commission to stay action on the declaration of a winner until a re-run was conducted where there were established cases of violence, vote-buying and ballot snatching.

The Chief Returning Officer said the total valid votes in the election was 384,594 while total votes cast was 403,451, with 18,857 votes invalidated.

Meanwhile, President Buhari commended Fayemi and all party supporters for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari urged the governor-elect and APC members to be magnanimous in victory as the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance.

He commended the people of the state for their matured and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

President Buhari also lauded INEC for adequate preparations and displaying impartiality throughout the process.

He applauded the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urges them to sustain the peace.

He also commended local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

The President urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

President Buhari appealed to all stakeholders in Ekiti State to work towards a successful transition to a new administration in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience.

“In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again,” the President noted.

Fayemi is expected to take over from the incumbent, Ayo Fayose, on Oct. 16, 2018.

