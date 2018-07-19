FCT Gets New Commissioner of Police

Aftermath of killing of seven policemen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, a new police commissioner has been appointed.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said Bala Ciroma is now the new commissioner of FCT.

The statement stated: “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command.

“He is Bala Ciroma who assumed duty at the Command Headquarters on Thursday, July 19.

“He took over from his predecessor, Sadiq Bello, after a handing-over ceremony.

“Bala Ciroma holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“As a seasoned police officer who has served the Nigeria Police Force in different capacities, Mr Ciroma has attended several local and foreign courses. He is an alumni of Hong Kong University where he bagged a Post Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies. He is a member of Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

“Some of his police postings include: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department FCT Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Finance and Administration Department Force Headquarters Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, FCT Command: Assistant Commissioner of Police IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department Kano State Command; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department Niger State Command; Head of Operations, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), among others.

“Ciroma while assuring FCT residents of his willingness to partner with spirited individuals, groups and all security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality across the Federal Capital Territory, enjoined resident to support the Command with timely information about criminal hideouts through its 24hrs emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

