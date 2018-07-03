FSARS Arrest 5 Over Killing of Imo APC Chieftain

Five suspects have been arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Imo State Command in connection with the alleged murder of the All Progressives Congress chieftain in the state, Amos Akano.

Akano, who was abducted before the just-concluded APC national convention, was reportedly found dead days after.

It was gathered that FSARS operatives, led by its commander, Godfrey Victor, swooped in on the gang while they were allegedly waiting to collect ransom from the relations of the deceased.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, the suspects were nabbed in Ihiala, Anambra State.

The Commissioner, who gave the names of the suspects as Ikenna Nwosu, aka Ezego; Chibuike Martins, Emeka Eke, Chijioke Akukara and Adubuokwu Chibueze, said that the gang operated between Imo and Anambra states.

Galadanchi said that the rounding up of the suspects was a major breakthrough in crime fighting and prevention in the state.

He said, “I want to announce the arrest of five persons in connection with the kidnap and murder of one Amos Akano.

“The gang, which used Mgbidi in Oru East of Imo State as its hideout, was about to collect ransom from the relatives of the victim who is now late before we rounded them up in Ihiala, Anambra State.

“Other members of the gang, especially the ring leader, was subsequently arrested through very professional coordinated efforts.

“Through constructive and digital scientific approach, we were able to trail the suspects to Ihiala, where they had asked the relatives of the victim to bring the ransom.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

