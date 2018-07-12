Gana Throws Hat in the Ring, Contests for 2018 Presidency on SDP Platform

Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information under the regime of President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared his intention to contest for president in 2019.

He said he would contest on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the declaration of his ambition at the party’s secretariant.

Meanwhile, he carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari administration for “failing to live up to its promises to Nigerians”.

While addressing journalists and supporters at the national secretariat of the SDP where he went to purchase the N1m expression of interest, he said the tension in the country has not been this intense since the end of the civil war in 1970.

Gana said: “With the utmost sense of responsibility and honour, I hereby express my well-considered interest to aspire as the presidential candidate of the SDP, with a view to ultimately contest in the forthcoming presidential elections in 2019.

“Being a patriotic and committed democrat who has carried a burden for the rapid, effective and even development of our dear nation for decades, I am deeply concerned with the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless our great party comes to the rescue with a God-fearing, dynamic leadership.

“Nigeria is facing an existential threat, the seriousness and proportion of which have never been witnessed since the end of the civil war.”

The former Minister promised to effectively tackle the security challenges in the country if voted into office.

The former PDP member said besides insecurity, the war on corruption by the present government is fueling ethnic decadence.

“There is crippling uncertainty everywhere. People are suffering unprecedented and untold hardships as a result of arrested development. Insecurity that has rendered human life brutish, short and nasty is rampart across the zones, states, communities and villages.

“Asymmetrical war on corruption is fueling further ethnic decadence, while anxiety, unpatriotism and poverty have coalesced into a creepy epidemic of self doubt.

“In all of this, the current leadership of the nation, at the highest level of government, seems unconcerned, incompetent or incapable of turning around the drift.”

Stating why he felt qualified, he said since he joined politics in 1978 he has maintained a track record of performance.

“I have maintained integrity, competence, character, capacity and respect to public office. These opportunities and exposure added to the fact that I have widely traveled across the length and breadth of the nation, many times by road, I have a front row understanding of our country, as well as the wealth of experience have definitely placed me in a most very vantage position, for above several others, to rework Nigeria and deeply renew the hope of the people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having consulted and affirmed by my family, local community, friends and a cross-section of eminent citizens and stakeholders across the core national divides of ethnicity, religion and regions, I am convinced that this is the fit time for me to offer for this national assignment on the platform of our great party.”

Gana said his desire to contest the election is not motivated by a quest for “self glorification nor aggrandizement” but borne out of a “patriotic zeal and conviction that with my pedigree, experience, skills and academic endowment, to provide the requisite leadership to transform the fortunes of the Nigerian people and change the trajectory of our country towards the attainment of our fullest potentials.”

He urged the party to positively note his interest.

Responding, Ishaq Abdul Ahmed, the Deputy National Chairman of SPD, who represented the National Chairman, Olu Falae, described Gana as an asset to the party and the country.

Gana first sought the presidency as an aspirant under the SDP of the short-lived Third Republic before serving as minister under the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

