Herdsmen, Farmers Clashes: Presidency Insists Politicians Behind Killings

The Presidency on Sunday insisted that politicians are behind some of the killings being experienced in the country, especially the herdsmen crisis.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, said as President Muhamadu Buhari indicated lately, there is evidence of involvement of some politicians using criminals to perpetuate the killings.

The statement said the Presidency is appealing to all its citizens as well as members of the international community to refrain from spreading false stories and inflammatory statements concerning the recent herder-farmer clashes.

“The Nigerian Government is working closely with State governments and the Security Services – as well as international partners – in order to resolve this ongoing issue. The clashes between herders and farmers are historical. The causes of these confrontations are varied and complex.

“Climate change, specifically the drying up of the Chad Basin, has led to more pressure on the population in the North of Nigeria, which further compounded the problem.

“Climate change is an issue of global significance and the Nigerian Government is determined to continue working closely with its neighbours in order to ensure that a long-term solution can be implemented,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Federal Government made no distinction among the population and worked tirelessly to protect all Nigerians.

“We are strongest as a nation when we are united and it is through unity that we will overcome this challenge,” the Presidency said.

