I Got Involved in Robbery to Satisfy my Wife – Suspect

A robbery suspects, Janya Shehu, 20, who was arrested by police detectives attached to New Bussa Division after robbing one Sunday Ishaya of Kokongi village of his money and other valuables, has said the desire to satisfy his wife led him to robbery.

He was arrested with Jariri Chedo for attacking vehicles conveying goods from the market in Kokongi in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Shehu, who got married recently, said that he joined the gang because he needed money to take care of his wife.

“I don’t want my wife to lack anything; I can do anything to please her. I promised her that I will do everything to please her no matter what, not until I found myself in police net.

“I have no regrets because I voluntarily, willingly committed the crime so it doesn’t make sense to say I’m regretting, it is between me and Allah,” he said.

Asked how his wife and family would feel, Shehu said, “My wife definitely will feel bad but I committed the crime so let me go in for it and as for my parents, I have disappointed them and I pray they will forgive me.”

It was learnt that the victim was driving to Kokongi en route Wawa village when the robbers dispossessed him of N70,000 and a Tecno phone valued at N73,000.

The suspects also went away with two cartons of dry gin valued at N9,000 and a box of snuff valued at N2,000.

It was gathered that the suspects emerged from the bush and attacked the victim with a single-barreled gun and cutlasses with which they inflicted injuries on him, leaving him in a pool of his blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said on Sunday that the police are still on the trail of another member of the gang, noting that the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation.

