I’m Still Member of APC , Benue Gov., Ortom Says

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom said on Tuesday the insinuating that he was about dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was out of the way, adding he was still a member of the party.

Insinuations have been rife that the Governor was set to defect from the APC because of his row with President Muhammadu Buhari over Killings in the state.

It was rumoured that Ortom was leaving the APC to pursue is second term governorship ambition on the platform of another party.

But speaking to news men in Government House Makurdi, Tuesday, Ortom denied the media report.

He said dissolution of cabinet is a continuous exercise to inject fresh people with new ideas in government.

The Governor debunked the rumours that it was targeted at some persons saying even his closest aides were affected.

In a related development the coordinator of “I stand with Ortom” group Comrade Dan Nyikwagh has commended Ortom for reshuffling his cabinet.

Nyikwagh advised the Governor to inject competent hands to help drive his vision for the development of Benue state.

