Imo House of Assembly Commences Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Governor

The Imo State House of Assembly is said to have commenced impeachment proceeding against the State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, Tuesday.

The impeachment proceedings is allegedly premised on allegations of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

In a petition submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Nnanna Ozuruigbo and signed by 13 out of the 27 members of the House, the Deputy Governor was accused of absconding from his office for more than three months without permission.

Other allegations were the Deputy Governor’s refusal to carry out official duties assigned him by the Governor, refusal to attend State Executive Council meetings, refusal to hold meetings with the Governor and commissioners and imprisonment for theft in the United States.

Madumere has been having a running battle with Governor Rochas Okorocha over his governorship ambition which saw him aligning with other politicians against the Governor.

Calling for presentation of the petition, the Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the petition has met and surpassed the required one- third as provided in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

The House has 27 members but four were earlier suspended for “unparliamentary conduct.”

The House thereafter set up a six-man committee headed by Hon Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo Local Government Area, to probe the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.

