Inaction of FG Fuels Herders, Farmers Clashes

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has accused the Federal Government of insensitivity to the plight of hundreds of Nigerians killed by herdsmen, adding its inaction was responsible for the continued crises arising from disagreements between herders and farmers in the country.

In a briefing in Abuja Wednesday, the union said it had watched the killings with “heavy hearts.”

The union tasked the government to immediately act with a view to ending the crises.

National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said government must take responsibility for the crises in the country.

He said: “The Federal Government must take responsibility for failure to anticipate, manage and control the crisis. Government’s handling of the issue has fallen far short of protecting certain constitutional provisions on fundamental human rights.

“In particular, the Government has failed in enforcing Section 17 (2b) of the Nigerian Constitution which states that: “the sanctity of the human person shall be recognized and human dignity shall be maintained and enhanced”, it said.

While condemning the unwanton lost of human lives and destruction of property that occasioned the various crises, the union tasked government to arrest the situation and bring perpetrators to book.

“ASUU condemns unreservedly and unequivocally the unjustified and unjustifiable loss of lives and property arising from the unwarranted conflicts.

“Our hearts and thoughts go to families and victims of the senseless acts. We condemn, in strong terms, those hiding behind the farmers and the pastoralists to incite the poor to mutual destruction.

“The Federal Government must deal, in accordance with the law, with all those who are established to have sponsored or committed such heinous crimes against fellow citizens. The rehabilitation of the affected communities must be a matter of priority for the Federal Government, “it noted.

The union pointed out that the insincerity of the federal administrations right from 1999 when the nation returned to democratic rule, in keeping with promises made to the people was responsible for what the country was going through at the moment.

“Nigerians had hoped for socio-economic opportunities that would improve their deplorable conditions, secured dwelling and working environment to safeguard their present and their future, as well as qualitative and life-enhancing educational provisions for transforming the citizenry and the country.

“These hopes, and many more, have been dashed. Not only that, the hope for any meaningful change in the near future appears bleak and is getting bleaker each passing day.

“From Olusegun Obasanjo to Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and, now, Muhammadu Buhari, each wing of the ruling class in the saddle has made promises it never meant to keep,“ the union said.

