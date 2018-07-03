Jonathan’s Former Spokesman, Ima Niboro Forfeits Hotel to FG

A hotel said to belong to Ima Niboro, former media aide to ex-Presifent Goodluck Jinathan, has been temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),nsecured the Forfeiture order through Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency seized the hotel, allegedly worth “between N650m and N1bn”, from Niboro, who was former Jonathan’s spokesman.

But a source close to Niboro said the ex-presidential aide only handed over what they described as his “life investment” to the anti-graft agency following some issues raised in connection with an international image laundering service for Jonathan.

The seizure of Niboro’s property followed the uncovering of $5.9m released by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) for international image laundering campaign for the Jonathan administration.

Documents indicated that the campaign was designed to mobilise international opinion against Boko Haram and polish the administration’s image on how he was addressing the abduction of the Chibok girls.

It was gathered that EFCC detectives had uncovered cash withdrawals and money transfers to two international PR firms for the campaign.

The two firms are based in Washington DC and Chicago.

A source in EFCC said: “As part of the ongoing probe of ONSA, this agency has secured a court order for the final forfeiture of the hotel by the ex-presidential aide. The hotel is located in Galadimawa in Abuja.

“We were able to link the release of funds by ONSA to the ex-aide for international image laundering campaign for the ex-president to counter Boko Haram and temper global outrage over abduction of Chibok girls. There was little evidence of the job done. About 50 per cent of the job was done.

“We are still tracking the involvement of the firms engaged and how much was paid from ONSA. But following interaction with some former public officers, we were able to uncover the details about the international image laundering campaign.”

Detectives are on the trail of more suspects implicated in the image laundering campaign.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

