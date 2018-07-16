Killings of Policemen: Police Offer N5m Reward for Information of Killers

The Nigeria Police Force it will offer a N5m reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the killers of some policemen.

The police said anyone with useful information will be protected as his or her identity will not be revealed.

Seven policemen were killed few weeks ago in Galadimawa area of Abuja while four were killed and burnt in their patrol vehicle at Sabongidda Ora in Edo State over the weekend.

The police said five suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing in Abuja.

The Force also said investigation so far conducted showed no link between both attacks.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja Monday by the

The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement Monday, said: “The IGP has directed a thorough and discreet investigation into the recent ambush and killing of four Policemen at Sabongidda, Ora in Edo State on the 14th July, 2018 by armed robbers while on patrol.

“As a result of the ambush, the police patrol vehicle burst into flame after the attack and the four Policemen died in the process.

“The investigation conducted so far has not established any link between the two attacks, but public spirited individuals and other good Nigerians have been giving useful information to the Police in the progressive investigation into the two unfortunate incidents.”

On the bounty, the statement reads: “In order to arrest the other suspects still at large in the first incident, the Force is desirous of more credible information from the public, and hereby pledges a reward of N5m to any member of the public that provides useful information that leads to the arrest of the remaining perpetrators of the ambush attack and killing of seven policemen in the FCT, Abuja on the 2nd July, 2018 or the recent ambush and killing of four Policemen on patrol at Sabongidda, Ora in Edo State on the 14th July, 2018.

“The Force wishes to assure that the informant will be protected and his/her identity secured.

“IGP Ibrahim Idris promptly on the 3rd July, 2018 set-up a team of Specialized Crack Investigation Detectives, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit of the Force to investigate the ambush attack and killing of seven Policemen while on duty on 2nd July, 2018 by armed robbers/bandits at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja.

“The IGP also ordered Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police to beef-up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and embark on massive raids of criminal hideouts and flashpoints across the country to forestall any further attack anywhere in the Country.

“He further placed the Commissioners of Police and Police Personnel nationwide on red-alert and directs 24 hours crime prevention and police visibility patrol of flash and vulnerable points in their jurisdictions.

“The Commissioners of Police were also mandated to re-gird their crime prevention and control strategies and work with community/religious leaders, other stakeholders and public spirited individuals to nip in the bud crimes and criminalities in their AOR.”

The Police urged members of the public with useful information to call the following phone numbers; 08033027731, 08036783388, 08037080740, 08033129778, 08060970807, 08126660696, and 08038025705.

The IGP while sympathizing with the families of the slain Policemen, also directed prompt processing and payment of their entitlements and a befitting burial for them.

