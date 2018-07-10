Lagos Police Discover Printing Press Replicating Ekiti Election Material

The Lagos state Police command, Tuesday, said that they has discoverd a printing press where Ekiti election materials are being printed.

The police in a statement signed by Imohimi Edgal, the state Commissioner of Police, said the IGP Lagos-led some detectives to the printing press located at 13A and 13B, Oguntona street, Gbagada area of the state, on Monday.

Two persons were arrested when the police stormed the company.

Items the police discovered at the printing press include a booklet of form belonging to Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) as well as a copy of the state’s voter card register.

Edgal in the statement said: “On July 8, an intelligence report from a credible source was received by the command; that ballot papers meant for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti were being printed in a company O’Naphtali Limited located at 13B Oguntona crescent, Gbagada , Lagos.

“The company is owned by one Eniola Fayose.”

The report further revealed that some of the printed ballot papers were moved to Ekiti in three Hilux vans, on Friday July 6, while the art works are still in their graphic computers.

He stated further: “Based on the report, I led a contingent of policemen to the location; to verify the information. At the scene, it was also discovered that the buildings are being used for general printing/art work.”

