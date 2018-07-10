Breaking News

Man Arrainged for Impersonating BEDC Staff, Fraud

A 34-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, has been arraigned before an Evboriaria Special Grade Court, for alleged fraud and parading himself as a staff of the Bénin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).
The police in Benin, Edo State, accused Sunday of collecting the sum of N100,000 to supply BEDC electricity metre to one Udu Kelly and another N10,000 from one Agho Favour, to repair a BEDC metre as well as disconnecting people’s electricity lines.
Sunday who was arraigned on three count charges bothering on fraud and impersonation, allegedly committed the offence at Ogheghe community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State.
He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olatoye Oluwaseun, told the court that the offfences were punishable under sections 419 and 108 of the Criminal Code cap 48, Vol II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State as applicable to Edo State.
The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. C.E. Oghuma, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N400,000 and a surety in like sum who must be a relative of the accused person.

