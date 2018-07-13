Man, Who Stabs Friend for Refusing to Greet Him, Arraigned

The Police at the Adeniji Adele Division, Lagos Island, have arraigned one Sulaimon Adewale, 27, for allegedly stabbing his friend Wale Ajani on both side of his neck and head with a broken bottle for allegedly refusing to greet him.

The victim is said to have sustained serious injury and was rushed to the General Hospital, where doctors are battling to save his life.

The Police alleged that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of the Adeniji Adele Division Lagos Island Lagos, ordered the suspect’s arrest following distress calls by the family of the victim.

During investigation, according to the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime that he stabbed his friend to teach him a lesson on how to greet and respect elders.

Adewale was charged before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, on a one count charged of felony to wit, unlawful assault by using broken bottle.

Police Counsel, Ehizioba Godspower informed the court in charge No. T/38/2018 that the accused committed the offense on 10 July, 2018 at Atiko Street, Evans Lagos Island, Lagos.

Godspower told the court that the accused stabbed the complainant with a broken bottle on both side of his neck and head for allegedly refusing to greet him ‘Good Morning Sir,’ knowing fully well that himself and the complainant were of the same age.

He said the offence committed was punishable under section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2018.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offence in the open court and Magistrate M.F. Onanusi adjourned the case till 18 July, 2018 for facts and sentencing.

