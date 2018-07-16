Missing 23 Soldiers: Army Denies Report

The Nigerian military on Monday said there was no truth in the report that no fewer than 23 soldiers and eight trucks were missing after the insurgent group, Boko Haram purportedly ambushed troops n Bama Local gpGovernment Area, Borno State, last week.

The report had alleged that the attack took place when troops were responding to a distress call.

A spokesperson for the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, however said it was “blown out of proportion by the media”.

Chukwu said in a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno, on Monday, that none of the soldiers were missing.

He said the troops suffered an attack by Boko Haram on the stated date, but were able to rally courage to repel the attackers killing about 22 of them.

But the Theatre Commander who arrived the venue of the press conference some few minutes to 10am suddenly announced to journalists that the press conference would be suspended for about 30 minutes to enable the officers have a teleconference briefing with the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

A statement was later released by Chukwu.

