More Bodies Recovered in Tuesday’s Bloody Attack on Sokoto Communities, Says Gov Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said Thursday that the death toll in Tuesday’s attacks in Sokoto state has climbed to 39.

The Governor said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were initially buried.

The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal disclosed this on Thursday while receiving five governors on a condolence visit.

The Governor said such mass killing was happening in Sokoto for the first time.

“Currently, there are three Internally Displaced Persons camps comprising more than 10,000 people in the affected areas,” he said.

According to him, security personnel have been mobilised for constant patrol of the areas.

Zamfara state’s Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, who as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum led the condolence visit, said leaders will cooperate to check killings and destruction of properties around the country.

He described the incident as worrisome, noting that Sokoto State enjoyed relative peace in spite of the fact that it shares boundary with some areas experiencing problems in Zamfara.

Governor Yari said: “We were in Plateau 10 days ago and now in Sokoto for the same condolence, which signified that drastic measures were needed to stop this menace.

“As leaders, we must stand up to our responsibilities, being that most of us here are affected. We are losing loved ones, property and many being injured all over the affected places.

“We need to look inward because the crime is a chain that must be stamped out. As leaders, we must cooperate and evolve measures to tackle the situation.”

Governor of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, led the gathering in prayer for the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Other Governors in attendance were Aminu Masari (Katsina), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Kashim Shettima of Borno.

Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Ahmad Abdulkadir and Sadiq Achida, National Vice Chairman Northwest and Sokoto State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as APC chieftain, Umarun Kwabo, were also on the visit.

Hundreds of gunmen on Tuesday invaded Gandi and Mabanni villages in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State and killed many people and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

