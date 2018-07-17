Nobody Has Pushed Benue Gov, Ortom Out of APC, Still Member of Party – Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said Monday that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was still a member of the party.

The party was reacting to the allegation by the Governor that he has been pushed out of the party, adding he was now without any party.

The Governor said Monday that his party, the APC has given him “a red card” for standing and speaking the truth on matters that directly affected the people of the state, promising to always stand for the truth and his people.

The Governor, who made this known during the inauguration of his new Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, in Makurdi, said: “That is the more reason we all need to come together as a people and not allow political party or ethnicity divide us.

“Many people have been asking that after dedicating the state to God we are still facing challenges, but I know that the God that saw the Israelites pass through the wilderness, and took them to the promised land will also see us through our difficult times.

“I know one thing, all these challenges that we see today, we shall see them no more. All that we are required to do is not to begin to be wayward in our conduct but to move to the righteous side of God. Once we do that, things will work out for our good.

“Looking at what is happening to us, sometimes I am tempted to think that we are dying like people who do not have God.

“But we must choose the path of working with God, obeying and serving him. If we do that and ensure that His values get into our hearts and we work with Him, development will be inevitable. Let us work and encourage those things that can develop us.

“As for party, I have been given red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given red card and I am standing outside, I am a free man. I do not have belonging to any club now.

“So I don’t know what will happen next but I’m waiting. If others approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I am joining another football club. I am a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be.”

But reacting, National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said the party has a cordial relationship with Governor Ortom and that nobody has pushed the Governor out of the party.

He spoke to journalists after a closed door meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“I know that Governor Ortom is a very senior member of the party and he has said so repeatedly in print and has said to me one on one that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out.

“Since I assumed the chairmanship of this party along with my colleagues in the NWC, I know of a fact, that we have not shut out any governor and certainly not Governor Ortom.

“And in these days of social media, I will not be responding on the basis of rumour and unverified reports,” the APC Chairman said.

