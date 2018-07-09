Breaking News

NYSC Speaks on Alleged Forged Exception Certificate by Finance Minister, Adeosun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday broke the silence on the controversy trailing the authenticity of the Exemption Certificate tendered by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.
The NTSC in a terse statement by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said available records indicate that Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.
However, it did not disclose whether the Minister was issued with an Exemption Certificate in response to her application.
This is coming on the heels of public outrage over reports by an online news portal, detailing how Adeosun allegedly skipped the mandatory national service and used a forged certificate to cover for it.
The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.
“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.”
Adeyemi further said that an investigation will be launched to ascertain the origin of the Exemption Certificate in question.
“We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question,” Adeyemi added.

