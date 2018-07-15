Obasanjo Congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect, Fayemi as Gov. Wike Slams Process

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), was declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Sunday morning, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, defeating his closest rival, Kolapo Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, however, described the process of the election as robbery.

In the congratulatory letter to Fayemi, Obasanjo said: “Indeed, your success at the polls after a hard fought campaign is proof that the people of Ekiti State value your leadership and appreciate the efforts you have made thus far on their behalf.

“I salute you and all those who worked for your re-election.”

The former President, who said he received news of Fayemi’s election while on transit to Beijing, China, described the politician’s victory as a huge feat.

He stated further: “You will agree with me, no doubt, that the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of your people, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish you and will do their utmost to make you succeed.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them.

“You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti State, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Ekiti State under your able leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Wike declared Sunday that what transpired during the Ekiti governorship election is the worst political robbery in the nation’s democratic history.

Governor Wike said the APC Federal Government would “not be able to replicate the Ekiti Political Robbery in Rivers State because Rivers people are fully prepared.”

Governor Wike spoke on Sunday at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Port Harcourt during the Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of Third Year Anniversary Celebration of his administration.

A statement by his spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted Wike as saying, “Don’t be worried about what happened in Ekiti State. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State.

“I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics. I told my colleagues, do not give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy that they will repeat the same thing in Rivers State, we are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours.”

