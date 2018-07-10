Ondo Police Arrest Killer of Former Deputy Governor’s Daughter

The suspected killer of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, has been arrested.

The Ondo State Police Spokesman, Femi Joseph, told pressmen in Akure Monday that the suspect, Adeyemi Alao, was arrested by a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He said Alao had been cooperating with the police on relevant information surrounding the circumstances of Khadijat’s death.

Joseph said the Commissioner of Police will address the media after the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

The spokesman assured the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated to establish the facts behind the death of the Ikare-Akoko-born university final year student.

He added that the suspect and others, who might have been involved in Khadijat’s death, would be prosecuted.

Alao is alleged to be a ‘Yahoo Boy’, who sources said may have attempted to use the girl for rituals.

Khadijat was found dead in Alao’s home on Sunday.

It was gathered that she had died about six days when her body was discovered inside her boyfriend’s room.

Alao is said to be a permanent resident in Abuja.

It was learnt that the suspect allegedly made attempts to bury Khadijat’s body in his house at Oke-Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to a source, Alao had allegedly dug a grave in the room when nemesis caught up with him.

Khadijat, a 20-year-old final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU) in Akungba-Akoko, was said to be fond of visiting Alao each time he came to Akure from Abuja and usually passed the night with him.

