PDP Alliance with 38 Parties Unworkable, Not Alternative Order, Says PRP

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has criticised the PDP-led alliance with 39 political parties, saying the alliance was made up of opportunists.
The party described the alliance as unworkable, insisting it would not provide any credible alternative to the existing political order.
The PRP in a communiqué after its national caucus meeting in Kaduna said: “The party noted the recent emergence of a number of political alliance in Nigeria’s political firmament.
“Particularly the emergence of the PDP-led coalition of 39 Political parties under the of Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP),” the PRP said.
The communiqué, was jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Malam Falalu Bello, Babatunde Alli and Joachim Anyawu, among others.
“The meeting observed that the CUPP coalition is unworkable because it does not offer qualitative and credible alternative to the existing political order.
“The meeting further reaffirmed the commitment and resolve of the PRP to continue to maintain its separate identity as a party and its sacred goal of restructuring the social and economic structure of the nation,” it said.
The party, however, noted that the rejection of the PDP-led CUPP coalition as unworkable is by no means lending support to the ruling APC, which it said had failed to measure up to basic expectations of Nigerians.
The party reaffirmed its open-door policy to all patriotic, progressive and principled political parties and political activists genuinely interested in working together to move Nigeria forward.

