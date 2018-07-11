Breaking News

Police Arraign Evangelist for Defiling 10-year-old Girl

Crime

Self acclaimed Evangelist, Benjamin Uzoma, has been arraigned at the Edo Family Court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 10-year old girl.
Benjamin who was arraigned Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him by the police.
The charge bothered on indecent assault and having carnal knowledge against the victim’s will.
He was said to have committed the offence at No 6 Oviawe Street, Aduwawa Quarters in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.
The accused was said to have forcefully removed the pants of the victim, applied cream to her vaginal and lay down on her against her will, an offence punishable under section 222 of the Criminal Code.
He was also alleged to have defiled his victim, an offence punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code.
It was alleged that the accused committed the offence a day after he had a prayer session with victim’s family.
Presiding Magistrate, J.O Ejale adjourned the case to July 18 for further hearing.

