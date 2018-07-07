Police Arrest 5 Over Killing of 7 Officers in Abuja.

The police said Friday that five suspects in connection with the killing of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja, Monday night, are currently in their net.

The Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen on Friday in Suleja, Niger.

Suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja killed seven policemen who were on stop-and-search duty.

“As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrests are being made.

“We will ensure that all the perpetrators that were involved in this heinous crime are apprehended,” the police spokesman said.

Moshood also said that the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, had ordered that the allowances of the deceased officers be paid to their families.

The spokesman said that the IG had directed all formations to beef up security and had set up a special team, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit, to apprehend the killers.

Related