Police Assure of Arrest of Gunmen Who Killed 7 Officers in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said Tuesday that investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspected killers of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa killed the policemen who were on stop-and-search duty.

The incident reportedly occurred at Galadimawa Junction, just off the international airport road.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Sadiq Bello, had said earlier that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

This latest killing occurs about three days after two police officers were killed in Akwa Ibom.

A statement by FCT police Tuesday evening did not provide how the officers were killed or the possible motives.

The statement said that the FCT Commissioner of Police has reassured members of the public that the Command has deployed proactive security measures to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“He stated this on Tuesday during his visit to Galadimawa round-about for on the spot assessment of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of some policemen during a fierce gun battle with some daredevil men of the underworld.

“While commiserating with families of the deceased policemen who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure law abiding FCT residents and the general public that the Command has set machineries in motion to arrest the fleeing assailants and bring them to justice.

“Meanwhile, the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has since commenced discreet investigation to unmask the identities of the criminal elements behind the dastardly act.”

However, Moshood said: “Investigation has commenced into the killing of the seven policemen by armed bandits”.

Moshood said the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

Galadimawa residents had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents in the area.

The activities of armed robbers led to the deployment of more policemen to the community by the police in the FCT.

