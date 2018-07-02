Police Say Officers Didn’t Protest in Borno But Complained Over Unpaid Allowances as Presidency Summons IGP

The Nigeria Police Force has offered reasons why its personnel went rampaging Monday morning.

The officers deployed to Maiduguri in Borno state to fight insurgency had earlier Monday in Maiduguri, stage a protest over unpaid alowances.

However, the police said it was not a protest but “merely complaining” over the delay in payment of their special duty allowances.

The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement claimed some of the police mobile force personnel on special duty only went to the command to enquire about the delay in the payment and not to protest.

Moshood said the officers who went on enquiry were not those attached to Operation Lafiya Dole in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

He said they were those on the category of visiting PMF units deployed in Maiduguri on Crime Prevention and other Police duties in the State.

“The force wish to categorically state that it is not correct that police personnel protested in Maiduguri today July 2,” he said.

Moshood said that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had directed the Commissioner of Police in Borno to address why the delay in the payment of their special duty allowances.

He also assured them that with the approval of the budget, the allowances would be expeditiously processed and paid without any further delay.

The spokesman said the IGP also ordered the Commissioner of PMF to proceed to Borno and other states in the North East where personnel are deployed on special duty.

He said the commissioner should also inform them on efforts being made by the force to ensure timely payment of their allowances.

“Members of the Public in Maiduguri, Borno are hereby enjoined not to panic but to go about their lawful duties and other responsibilities without fear or apprehension.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organisation and will not allow any situation to degenerate into disturbance of Public Peace anywhere in the Country,“ he said.

The protesting officers had barricaded their command headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano expressway.

The protest disrupted traffic on the road.

Meanwhile, Presidency on Monday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the reported protest.

The IGP was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

A source at the Presidential villa, who preferred to remain anonymous said that the IGP was in the villa to brief the presidency on the police protest.

