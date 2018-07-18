Police Dismiss, Arraign Inspector for Letting Out Secret Information for Public Consumption

Ekiti State Police Command has dismissed a 38-year-old police inspector, Adesida Ademola, for allegedly giving out an information meant to be kept secret.

He was subsequently arraigned Wednesday in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ekiti State.

He was accused of ‎giving false information to public officers.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Samson Osobu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on July 12, in Ado-Ekiti.

Osobu alleged that the defendant, being a serving police inspector, did publish and communicate with unauthorised persons, the information that came to him by virtue of his position.

He said that the accused ought to keep the information secret.

The prosecutor said that the defendant unlawfully and knowingly gave false information to public officers.

He said the alleged offences contravened Section 97 (1) of the Official Secret Law Cap 03 and Section 125 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Oluwadare Oyedele, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, on the grounds that the defendant was dismissed from the Nigeria Police and that he lived outside the jurisdiction of the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case till August 3 for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

