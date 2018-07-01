Breaking News

President Buhari Orders Establushment of Military Unit to Tackle Killings in Kaduna, Zamfara

President Buhari has ordered the establishment of Operation Whirl Stroke 2 to tackle the situation in Zamfara and Kaduna States following the continued killings of citizens by armed bandits.
According to the Presidency tweet: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Operation Whirl stroke II to address the security challenges in some parts of Zamfara state and Kaduna state.
“The three Operations are joint operations under the control of Defence Headquarters.
“Maj-Gen Abubakar Maikobi has been appointed Force Commander Op Whirl Stroke II.
“Operation Whirl Stroke I is commanded by Maj-Gen MA Yekini. Operation Safe Haven is commanded by Maj-Gen Anthony Atolagbe.”
Meanwhile, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke a military spike operation put in place to check the attacks by herdsmen in Benue state suffered a setback last week.
According to the report, the troops came under fire of herdsmen in an ambush along Bakin-Korta, Mbadwem council ward of Guma local government area of Benue state and Keana in Nasarawa state leaving two dead and five others with serious bullet injuries.
The attack reportedly also left the unit commander of the troops with serious bullet injury requiring surgery to stabilize his condition while their operational truck was riddled with bullets.

