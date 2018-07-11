Ronaldo Completes Move to Juventus from Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Juventus, the Spanish club have confirmed.

It is understood a deal worth £105m has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 33-year-old Portuguese end a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues at Real but had a turbulent relationship with president Florentino Perez.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of our great symbols,” said a club statement.

“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

“Real Madrid will always be your home.”

He is now set to be unveiled as the Italian club’s record signing, eclipsing the £75.3m they paid for Gonzalo Higuain.

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United for £80m in 2009 and scored a club-record 451 goals and won the Ballon D’Or – awarded to the world’s best footballer – in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He has helped them win the Champions League in four of the past five seasons, scoring in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

However, despite their dominance in Europe’s premier club competition, Real struggled domestically, finishing 17 points behind champions Barcelona last season.

Real are keen on reshaping their team under new manager Julen Lopetegui and the 33-time La Liga winners have also been linked with a move for Paris St-Germain’s 26-year-old Brazil forward Neymar.

