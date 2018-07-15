Breaking News

Russia FIFA 2018 World Cup: France Are Champion of the World

Les Blues of France, Sunday afternoon beat hard fighting Croatia team to emerge the new champion of the world in football.
“It is over!” The referee announces as France coasts home to victory, lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy with a 4-2 win over Croatia.
As the match entered decisive stage, several pitch invaders interrupted the World Cup final.
Four people briefly interrupted the World Cup final on Sunday when they ran onto the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
They included at least one woman, while the men appeared to be wearing uniforms of security personnel.
Referee Nestor Pitana briefly halted the match between France and Croatia while stadium security staff chased down and then carried off the individuals.
However, it all well that ends well for France.

