Scores Killed in Over Night Attack on Adamawa Communities

Scores of people have been reportedly killed following a night attack on five communities in southern part of Adamawa state.

Residents say the communities are predominantly occupied by the Fulani.

The villages attacked include Bidda, Wubaka, Kaurami Ngengle and Wuro Jauro of Mayo Belwa and Demsa Local Government Areas.

Confirming the attack, Mohammed Bako, the Chairman of Mayo-Belwa Local Government, said he could not give the casualty figure. But he said over 100 houses were razed by the attackers.

“Yes, there were attacks in some Fulani communities in my local government area by suspected ethnic militias that were said to have crossed over.

“Though, only security can tell the casualty figures, but houses were burnt and domestic animals rustled,’’ Bako noted.

He said that armed police had earlier moved into the area but because of the difficult terrains of the areas, they stopped half way without reaching the attacked villages.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, said police and soldiers had been deployed to the area.

“We are on the top of the situation,” he said. “More anti-riot police and soldiers were deployed to restore peace and normalcy.

“I am yet to get the exact casualty figures but I can assure you that normalcy is being restored,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

