Segun Odegbami Hints on 2019 Ogun State Governorship Election

A former Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami, has indicated interest to contest the Ogun State 2019 governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Odegbami said he will on Wednesday formallly declare his gubernatorial intention.

In a statement by the former right winger fondly called ‘Mathematical Odegbami’, Tuesdsy, he said he will formally join the Labour Party and subsequently enter the gubernatorial race.

“On that day I shall become a member of the Labour Party and be officially welcomed on that political platform as a gubernatorial candidate for Ogun State in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections,” Odegbami stated

He added: “I am taking the first step on behalf of all disenfranchised persons in the state. It is now irrevocable and irreversible.

“Our ‘bank’ of contributions is also now open, and I humbly ask for your support and prayers particularly through the period of critical take-off period.

“My team of volunteers will be outlining our programmes through the next few months in various media.

“Knowing my background and temperament, that is a giant step to take. I cannot even start to imagine the consequences of that action.” the former Nigeria international admitted.

“But what I can clearly imagine is a vision of the Gateway State in Nigeria that can be a testimony of limitless possibilities in our country, and in Africa within a very short time.

“But this will require, very essentially, the right kind of leadership!

“The key is leadership – one untainted by the sharp experiences of the convoluted and polluted politics of the day; one with an unblemished record of service to his state, his country and to humanity; one with integrity, one with capacity and the courage to dare even in the face of the dangerous precipice on which the country perches,” he said.

