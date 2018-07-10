Senator Kashamu Wants Supreme Court to Stop FG from Extraditing Him to US

The Supreme Court will on Thursday July 12 hear an application in the extradition appeal filed by a serving Senator representing Ogun East, Prince Buruji Kashamu to challenge the Court of Appeal judgments.

The Appeal Court had given Attorney General of the Federation the nod to extradite the Senator to the United States of America (USA) to face trial in an alleged drug offences.

The apex court is to determine the veracity of the two judgments delivered in favour of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) by the Lagos Diivision of Court of Appeal on May 4 this year.

Meanwhile, a-5-man panel of the court is expected to open the suit for hearing on Thursday when decisions are expected to be made in respect of the appeal.

Kashamu had in his notice of appeal to the Supreme Court complained that the Court of Appeal erred in law by voiding and setting aside the two judgments of the Federal High Court which barred Federal Government from going ahead with his extradition.

The embattled Senator is praying the court to set aside the decisions.

But the AGF, on behalf of the Federal Government, has joined issues with him with a counter prayer that the apex court should uphold the judgments of the Court of Appeal which cleared coast for Kashamu’s extradition.

The AGF claimed that the Appeal Court was right in setting aside the judgments because they were based on hearsay evidence of Kashamu before the court.

The AGF urged the Supreme Court to allow the judgments to stand and allow the Federal government extradite the Senator to USA to prove his innocence or otherwise.

The US government had filed charges against Kashamu since 2015 in drug related offence when he was alleged to have escaped to Nigeria.

