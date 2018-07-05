Breaking News

Sex with Daughter: Court Remands 52-year-old Man

A 52-year-old man identified as Monday Ovbovbo, has been remanded in prison custody by an Egor Magistrate Court, in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly having carnal knowledge with his 15-years-old daughter (name withheld).
He was said to have committed the offense at Idogbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, on May 19, 2018.
Monday was arraigned by the police on a one count charge of having unlawful canal knowledge of his daughter against the order of nature.
According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Thomas Ojo, the offence is punishable under Section 214 of the Criminal Code cap 48. Vol II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, now applicable in Edo State.
Monday pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison custody.
The Presiding Magistrate, J. O. Ejale, thereafter adjourned the case to July 13, 2018 for further hearing.

