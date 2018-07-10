Trial of El-Zakzaky: Police Ban Processions on Wednesday

The Kaduna State Police Command, Tuesday, banned on all processions ahead of the trial of Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, on Wednesday.

In statement issued in Kaduna by the command spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu said there would be heavy deployment of security personnel to safeguard the general public.

He said residents should be “extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, (and) activities of suspicious persons so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace.

“The law abiding people of Kaduna state are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch free court appearance”.

He said part of the strategy put in place would be traffic diversion on Independence way, Bida road and all roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

Aliyu stressed that the ban on all forms of processions or demonstrations in the state was still in force and the police would deal with any person or group that violates the ban.

“The Kaduna State Police Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency”, he added.

