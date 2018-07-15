Unidentified Gunmen Shoot 4 Policemen Dead, Set Them Ablaze in

The Edo State police command is currently mourning as unidentified gunmen, for yet unknown reason, murdered four policemen attached to the Sabongida-Ora Division of the Nigeria Police, Sunday.

The policemen were said to have been at the road intersection between Oke-Ora and Avbiosi in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State when they were suddenly attacked and set ablaze after shooting them dead.

The unfortunate incident is said to have resulted in total confusion in the entire area.

It was gathered the policemen who were on security patrol were ambushed​ by the assailants who shot at them as they were about to alight from their Hilux van.

The police patrol vehicle was said to have been set ablaze with the bodies of victims inside, even as their weapons were allegedly taken way by the assailants.

The Executive Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Frank Ilaboya, confirmed the incident to journalists on phone.

He said: “From information available to me, the policemen were about to alight from their vehicle when the assailants opened fire on them.

“They were said to have set their vehicle ablaze and took away their guns. I cannot confirm whether they were armed robbers or not.

“As I speak with you, the communities in the area are in total confusion. However, I have convened an emergency security meeting to look at the issue because there is no eye witness that can give an account of what really happened.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, simply said, “I just received the information from the media. We are yet to be briefed.”

