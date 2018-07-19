We’ve Concrete Evidence to Prove Ekiti Governorship Election Was Rigged – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has concrete evidence to show that the last Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election was rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said facts at the disposal of members of its National Working Committee, who met in Abuja on Tuesday, indicated the level of rigging of the election.

The NWC received and reviewed “all facts relating to the July 14, 2018 Ekiti state governorship election,” the party said.

It added that after the NWC members reviewed what was brought before them, they came into a conclusion that the Independent National Electoral Commission allegedly rigged the election in favour of the rival APC.

It will be recalled that the commission on Sunday morning, declared the APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as the winner of the election.

But the candidate of the PDP, Prof Kolapo Olusola and the former ruling party insisted that the votes were doctored in favour of Fayemi.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, also accused the commission of pulling down the results of the election from its website.

He said: “After a thorough examination of all hard facts, the NWC reconfirms that the Independent National Electoral Commission doctored the result of the election to favour the APC.

“The NWC notes that apart from the huge discrepancies between the actual votes cast at the polling centres and the results released by INEC, there is evidence that INEC pulled down the original result from its database to accommodate the alterations.

“The NWC also has evidence indicating that the original result was in favour of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola before the figures were altered.

“The NWC, after very exhaustive examination of all facts, confirms the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, clearly won the July 14, 2018 governorship election.”

He called on INEC to correct what he called the error in the results it announced, warning that if this was not done, the defeated party and its candidate would seek redress at an election petition tribunal.

“The NWC, therefore, calls on the leadership of INEC to immediately correct their results, apologise to the people of Ekiti State and be ready to admit their falsifications before the tribunal so as to return our mandate which was stolen at ‘gunpoint’ on July 14,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

