2019: CUPP Set up 17-member Steering Committee

The coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), headed by the Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP), on Thursday set up a 17-man steering committee to oversee its affairs, in an effort to push President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), out of power come 2019.

Members of the committee include Alhaji Buba Galadima, Senator Ben Obi, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Chief Peter Ameh, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Chief Sam Eke, Honourable Jeff Ojinka and Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin.

Others include Razak Eyiowuawi, Ambassador Odion Okpebholo, Abduljalili Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Reverend Olusegun Peters, Barrister Georgina Danagogo, Ikenga Ugochinyere and Mark Adebayo.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, former Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman of the PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, expressed gladness at the ability of the coalition to stay immune from external influences since it came on board a few weeks ago.

He said: “There has not been a single crack in the alliance since its formation, despite unsavory attempts by our main opponents, who have deliberately or mischievously attempted to initiate or present non existent cracks in the alliance to the public.”

Ikimi reminded chieftains of the various party not to forget that CUPP was “borne out of the peculiar circumstances that our nation finds itself at this time.

“The coalition is in the quest for a return to a virile and durable democratic process that will assure respect for civil liberties and human rights and maintain a culture of sustained adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

The coalition, according to Ikimi, will soon create a number of committees including the Blueprint/Manifesto, Publicity/Media Strategy and Contact/Mobilization committees.

Also speaking at the ceremony, National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima tasked members of the coalition to work tirelessly in order to reclaim power from the ruling APC in 2019.

Galadima said the Nigerian masses have dumped the ruling party, saying come the next general elections, voters would make a choice that will shock the Presidency.

He warned security agencies to beware of the fate that befell a compromised top Police Chief a few years ago, adding that a government of national unity and inclusiveness is a possibility if the people remain united against prevailing “divisive tendencies.”

