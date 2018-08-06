2019: Traditionalist Predicts Tambuwal Emergence as President, Says Ancestors’ve Picked Him

A Benin based traditionalist, Prince Ogievie 1, has predicted the emergence of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as president of Nigeria in 2019

Prince Ogievie said Tambuwal has been picked by the ancestors as the next president of Nigeria in 2019.

“Most people troop to my place on a daily basis while some others call me on phone to say that the ancestors prediction earlier this year (January 27, 2018) that Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal would be president of Nigeria in 2019 will come to pass judging from what is currently going on in the country.

“What I have always told them on such occasions is that the ancestors pronouncement can never be faulted. They know more than we do. They see more than we can imagine and as such whatever they say will surely come to pass.

“When I got the message (that Aminu Tambuwal would be president of Nigeria in 2019) in form of a letter in a sealed envelope from the mystery pond in my palace, I was strictly warned to keep the message secret until April (about three months thereafter) before I make it public knowledge.

“Even when I made the revelation public in April a lot of people were showing disbelief. I have never met Tambuwal in my life. I don’t have any link with him. If we are in a gathering I may not recognise him. I am only a messenger of the ancestors who is duty bound to carry out instructions they give me.

“The ancestors have assured that he is the right person and their choice to become Nigeria’s president in 2019 and it must surely happen. Absolutely nothing can change it,” he said.

