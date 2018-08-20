252 Aides to Tambuwal Resign Over Defection of Governor to PDP

No fewer than 252 Special advisers and Special assistants appointed by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal have resigned their appointments.

They said the left his government because of the defection of Tambuwal fro the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They said they were not prepared to follow him the PDP.

Special Adviser Ibrahim Haske and spokesman for the aides during a news conference in Sokoto on Sunday said: “We were appointed based on the position that APC is the political party governing the state and now that the government belongs to PDP, we have no option other than to resign.

“We are bonafide members of APC and our position has always remained same; we therefore resign voluntarily from the PDP government,” Haske said.

Haske, a former Sokoto South Local Government Chairman, added that the decision was based on their desire to support APC to deliver on its mandate after the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Abdullahi Sokoto, also a special adviser to Tambuwal, restated the former aides’ commitment and dedication toward ensuring the success of APC across the state.

“We will continue to remain in our party APC and as such we sacrifice our political appointments to clarify people’s doubt and show our stand on party supremacy.”

He restated the group’s loyalty and support to the policies and programme of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC.

Sokoto State APC Chairman Alhaji Sadiq Achida commended the former aides for their demonstration of loyalty to the party.

He said: “The sacrifice of the Special advisers is highly recommended and will surely be rewarded by the people and APC in future.”

However, in a statement, Spokesman of the Governor Abubakar Shekara, said Tambuwal that had directed the termination of the appointment of all Special Assistants from the service of the state “to enable the appointees engage in partisan activities without ethical or moral dilemmas.”

He added: “The Governor thanks them for their service to the state and wishes them success in their future undertakings.”

