The speculations over the defection of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, was put to rest, Tuesday morning.

This is as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West has formally resigned his position as the Senate minority leader.

This is contained in a letter which he wrote to the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha.

“This letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the Senate Minority Leader with effect from August 4, 2018,” he said.

He thanked the Senate leadership, his colleagues, and the PDP for the opportunity given to him to lead the party caucus in the Senate for the past three years.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by his media aide,Jackson Udom, said the resignation letter was dated August 4, 2028.

The statement said: “Senator Akpabio thanked the Senate leadership, the minority leadership, all distinguished Senators and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the PDP Caucus in the last three years.

“Senator Akpabio is expected to be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.”

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been on the spotlight in the past few days, following his planned defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

